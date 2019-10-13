The inaugural Candy Crawl was held Saturday afternoon in Downtown Racine. Forty Downtown businesses were scheduled to pass out treats to children in costume.
The Candy Crawl was followed by the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Monument Mash. Activities included face painting, costume and pumpkin decorating contests, games, a bouncy house and DJ playing haunting hits.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
