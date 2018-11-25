For almost a decade now, the Racine community has come together for a Thanksgiving feast. Dan and Ray’s Rendering Thanks — a free Thanksgiving meal sponsored by the community itself — was founded in 2010 by Dan Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats & Catering, and Ray Stibeck, owner of Route 20 Outhouse. The ninth annual event took place Thursday at Festival Hall in Racine.
Photos by Adam Rogan of The Journal Times.
If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like featured for Out on the Town, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos must be of high resolution (large files).
