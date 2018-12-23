Cops ‘N Kids held its 16th annual Holiday Book Giveaway on Saturday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. As in previous years, children were invited by Julia Witherspoon, a former Racine police officer and the founder and executive director of Cops 'N Kids, to come in and personally select their favorite books at no charge. 

Photos by Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times.

If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like to see featured here, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com.

