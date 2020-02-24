Out on the Town: Concert Music Festival at Horlick High School
Out on the Town: Concert Music Festival at Horlick High School

  • 0

Students from area schools participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association-sanctioned Concert Music Festival on Thursday at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Each school’s concert ensemble groups performed before a panel of judges, while students from other schools listened in as part of their own learning experience. The festival drew orchestras and choirs from a number of area schools, including Gifford School and Case and Horlick high schools.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

