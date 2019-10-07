The Chinese Lantern Festival runs through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo. The display officially opened last Tuesday. Festival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (last entry at 9 p.m.), and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (last entry at 10 p.m.). The event will be closed Mondays, Oct. 28-Dec. 16; Thursday, Nov. 28; and Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 23-25.
Advance tickets for the rain-or-shine event cost $20 for ages 16 and older; $15 for seniors 62 and older; and $12 for ages 3-15. Tickets cost $5 more at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.
Zoo season passes cost $50 for adults and seniors and $30 for children. Group tickets are also available. For advance tickets, go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.
Photos by Jake Hill for The Journal Times.
To recommend events for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com and send high-resolution (large file) photos to journaltimes@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.