The Chinese Lantern Festival runs through Dec. 31 at the Racine Zoo. The display officially opened last Tuesday. Festival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (last entry at 9 p.m.), and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (last entry at 10 p.m.). The event will be closed Mondays, Oct. 28-Dec. 16; Thursday, Nov. 28; and Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 23-25.

Advance tickets for the rain-or-shine event cost $20 for ages 16 and older; $15 for seniors 62 and older; and $12 for ages 3-15. Tickets cost $5 more at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

Zoo season passes cost $50 for adults and seniors and $30 for children. Group tickets are also available. For advance tickets, go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.

Photos by Jake Hill for The Journal Times.

