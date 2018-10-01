Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., has continued to be a success this year, bringing in droves of people. This weekend’s Oktoberfest was no different.
A portion of sales from the event benefit the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park and both the Caledonia and Mount Pleasant parks and recreation departments.
Photos by Adam Rogan of the Journal Times.
If you have photos from an event or fundraiser you would like featured here, contact Stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos must be high resolution.
