Renewing a high school football rivalry that dates to the late 1960s, Case and Horlick battled on Friday night at Horlick Field. Case won, 21-0.

Photos by Jake Hill for The Journal Times.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments