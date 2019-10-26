For the 30th anniversary of Spooky City, held Saturday in Downtown Burlington, event organizers added coffin races. Team recruited by Shad and Kristine Branen had to carry the coffins down an street obstacle course.
The usual attractions were there as well: Face painting, pumpkin decorating and crafts, Downtown hayrides and more.
Photos by Christina Lieffring of The Journal Times.
