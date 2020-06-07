Out on the Town: Burlington High School drive-up graduation ceremony

There were caps, gowns, diplomas — and cars and trucks — to honor the Burlington High School Class of 2020 on Friday night.
The school worked with the Central Racine County Health Department to plan a minimal-risk commencement event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos by Paul Williams for The Journal Times.
