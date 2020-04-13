Out on the Town: Burlington copes with COVID-19
The entire nation has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and businesses all around have been hurt. Here is a look at Burlington from earlier this month, including a message from the marquee at the Plaza Theater, the local cinema, tipping its hat to the the film “Apollo 13” and the message sent by Capt. Jim Lovell, the mission commander who grew up in Milwaukee — “Houston we have a problem.”

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

