Out on the Town: Burlington community pool opens
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — At least four Downtown area businesses are closing.
While not 100 percent certain at this point, the sight of carnival rides, the smell of funnel cakes and the sound of live music are still planned to fill local fairgrounds later this summer.
RACINE — Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting that occurred at North Beach last week that left five people shot.
-
- 4 min to read
Gus Harris is a passionate, athletic black man with a foreign accent; he's also a husband, father, business owner and a pillar of the Kenosha community. But on May 17, there was a police officer approaching his vehicle. Harris was immediately nervous. He's heard too many stories and seen too many videos where these interactions end with an arrest, a fight or a death.
RACINE — Two more people have been charged in connection with the June 1 fire at the Thelma Orr COP House that started in the midst of heated …
If you are thinking of heading to area Target or Walmart stores into the evening hours, you’d better call ahead. They are continuing to operat…
Another attempt to treat the food desert in the City of Racine has not been able to find lasting success.
RACINE — The president of Racine Educators United, the union for teachers and educational assistants in the Racine Unified School District, ha…
MOUNT PLEASANT — Candidates for graduation at Case High School in 2020 are:
RACINE — Candidates for graduation at Horlick High School in 2020 are: