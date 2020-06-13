Out on the Town: Burlington Community Aquatic Center opens

Despite the unseasonably cool temperatures, swimmers turned out Saturday for this year's opening day at the Burlington Community Aquatic Center. The opening of the pool was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic; Saturday's opening included social distancing and other safety precautions.
Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.
If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution (large file) photos are requested for publication.
