Out on the Town: Burlington Christmas Parade

The annual Burlington Christmas Parade was held on Friday night in the city's downtown. The theme: “It's a Hogwarts Christmas in Burlington."

The Christmas tree lighting followed the parade in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children were then able to tell them what they want for Christmas. Also in the park were live reindeer, carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and music.

Photos by Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times.

