Cyclists came from throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois for the inaugural Bike the Pike event on Oct. 12. Riders had a great time despite the wind and cold. The ride was along the new Pike River trail starting in Mount Pleasant. Dr. Gary Chu, a local orthodontist, was the sponsor. All proceeds went to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

