The All Saints Foundation presented the 17th annual Night with the Saints: A Kentucky Derby Gala on Saturday at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St., Racine. Activities included live music, charity gambling tables and a raffle. To bring that Churchill Downs feeling to Downtown Racine, mint juleps were served and festive headwear was the order of the day.
Last year, more than $90,000 was raised in support of the Behavioral Health Department at All Saints. This year, proceeds will go to the Continuing Healthcare Education program, the Foundation said. It offers more than 20 scholarship opportunities to nursing and health care staff and to the children of associates.
Photos by Adalberto Almeida for The Journal Times.
To submit photos for the Out on the Town page, contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to journaltimes@gmail.com.
