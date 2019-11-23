Out on the Town: AdORNAMENTS at the Racine Art Museum

Racine Art Museum invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum's annual handmade holiday ornament, greeting card, and gift wrapping competition. Each artist was allowed to enter in up to two of the aforementioned categories, if they wished. Open November 22 through December 29, "The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins' and Greetins' " features 81 festive entries created by 67 artists from southeastern Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois and a few from further afield.
Photos by Christina Lieffring of The Journal Times.
If you have an event that you would like to have featured on this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are required for publication.
Racine Art Museum invited artists of all ages to participate in the museum's annual handmade holiday ornament, greeting card, and gift wrapping competition. Each artist was allowed to enter in up to two of the aforementioned categories, if they wished. Open November 22 through December 29, The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins' and Greetins' features 81 festive entries created by 67 artists from southeastern Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois and a few from further afield.