Out on the Town: A look on the bright side
While many businesses have been suffering due to the state’s Safer at Home order and many people are going through a hard time, at the same time there has been an outpouring of support and demonstrations of solidarity in Racine County. Here is a look, in photos, at just a few of the positive actions people have been made over the past month.

If you have an event that you would like to have considered for this page, send photos and information about the event to journaltimes@gmail.com. At least 10 high-resolution photos are requested for publication.

