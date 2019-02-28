Andre Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, always rejecting suggestions that his bop ‘n’ blues moonlighting lessened his stature, died Thursday. He was 89.
His manager Linda Petrikova said Previn passed away in his Manhattan home.
His ex-wife Mia Farrow tweeted Thursday, “See you in the Morning beloved Friend. May you rest in glorious symphonies.”
Prodigy in Germany
Previn was a child prodigy whose family fled Nazi Germany. As a teenager, he found work as a composer and arranger in the musical sweatshops of Hollywood, mostly at MGM, winning four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s “My Fair Lady.”
Previn was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won four. Besides “My Fair Lady,” his Oscar-winning orchestrations included “Gigi” (1958), “Porgy and Bess” (1959) and “Irma La Douce” (1963).
Arguably, no one ever performed at so high a level in so many different genres of contemporary music. But Previn’s versatility came at a price.
“Music critics have made it quite clear,” he once said, “that any composer who ever contributed a four-bar jingle to a film was to be referred to as a ‘Hollywood composer’ from then on, even if the rest of his output were to consist solely of liturgical organ sonatas.”
Previn became as close to a household name as anyone in his field — his fame burnished by his propensity for popping up in the gossip columns.
He married five times, including glittering collaborations with Farrow and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. He was among those in Hollywood who early on experimented with LSD, and his memoir of his movie-studio days, “No Minor Chords,” contained juicy revelations about everyone from Lenny Bruce to Ava Gardner. The Korean orphan he and Farrow adopted, Soon-Yi, became the center of a tabloid scandal when she became involved with Farrow’s then-boyfriend, Woody Allen, and eventually married him.
Wives and kids
Previn and Farrow, his third wife, had three children and adopted three others during their high-profile union.
After Soon-Yi’s affair with Allen became known in the early 1990s, Farrow bitterly criticized the filmmaker for initiating a relationship with the young woman when he had been a father figure to her for years. Allen and others countered that he had hardly known Soon-Yi while she was growing up and that Previn was not just a father figure, but her father.
“I would cheerfully run him over with a steamroller,” Previn said of Allen, who eventually adopted two children with Soon-Yi.
In August 2002, at age 72, Previn married Mutter, the violinist who has been a classical music superstar since her teens. She was 39. In 2005, their recording of “Violin Concerto ‘Anne-Sophie,’” which he wrote for her, won a Grammy for best instrumental soloist performance with orchestra (conducted by Previn).
But the marriage ended in divorce in 2006.
Previn’s second wife, Dory Previn, also has had a notable career as a singer and songwriter. She collaborated with Previn during their marriage on Oscar-nominated songs for the films “Pepe,” 1960, and “Two for the Seesaw,” 1962. After he left her for Farrow, she wrote about the experience in “Beware of Young Girls.”
Previn’s other wives were Betty Bennett and Heather Hales.
At the end
In the twilight of his career, Previn was asked whether he felt he sometimes spread himself too thin.
“It’s been thrown up to me most of my life: ‘Why don’t I just concentrate on conducting or composing or my own playing or on jazz?’” he replied.
“But the thing is that I’m naturally curious about a lot of different disciplines in music and I enjoy doing them. And as long as people are nice enough to let me, I’ll keep on trying.”
