Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds for singles play in the U.S. Open.
Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in last year's final for her first Grand Slam title, recently regained the top spot in the WTA rankings from Ash Barty. Barty is the No. 2 seed, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.
Williams was given the No. 8 seed Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up who just won the Western & Southern Open, rounds out the top 10 seeds.
Djokovic, bidding for his second straight major title, is followed by fellow past U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Dominic Thiem is No. 4 and surging Daniil Medvedev, who won the title outside Cincinnati last week in what was his third straight tournament reaching the final, is fifth.
The draw will be held Thursday and main-draw play begins Monday.
• Goran Ivanisevic, Sergi Bruguera, Conchita Martínez and Jonas Björkman are the four candidates for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's class of 2020.
The four players announced Wednesday, all former Grand Slam tournament champions, are in their second year of a three-year possible candidacy in the player category.
Ivanisevic won the 2001 Wimbledon title and reached the final three other times. The hard-serving Croatian, who reached No. 2 in the world rankings, is now working with top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
Bruguera won back-to-back French Open titles in 1993 and 1994, while fellow Spaniard Martínez won the 1994 Wimbledon championship among her 33 singles titles. She also helped Spain win five Fed Cup titles.
Björkman won the career Grand Slam in doubles and reached No. 1 in the doubles rankings. He won 54 doubles titles and helped Sweden win three Davis Cup championships.
The 2020 class will be announced in January. Induction is set for July 18.
Soccer
Lionel Messi was back in full training again on Wednesday and may be fit to face Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Messi had been training separately from the squad since injuring his right calf in the preseason.
He missed the team's 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the league opener on Friday.
Barcelona has not said how long it expects Messi to be sidelined.
Coach Ernesto Valverde is also dealing with injuries to forwards Luiz Suárez and Ousmane Dembele.
Dembele is certain to miss Sunday's match at the Camp Nou because of a left thigh injury that should keep him out for about five weeks.
Suárez also isn't likely to play this weekend because of a muscle injury sustained before halftime of Friday's game in Bilbao.
Two-time defending champion Barcelona hadn't lost a league opener in 10 seasons.
• Cristiano Ronaldo says the rape allegation against him was an attack on his honor and led to one of the worst years of his life.
Ronaldo was accused of raping a woman in Las Vegas more than 10 years ago but won't face criminal charges after it was determined the investigation failed to show the claim could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.
Ronaldo has told Portuguese television TVI that "2018 was probably my worst year ever, personally speaking."
He said that "when people question your honor, it hurts, it hurts a lot."
The Juventus player did not directly talk about the 2009 accusation brought on by Kathryn Mayorga, an American who in a separate lawsuit says she was pressured to sign an agreement to keep quiet in exchange for $375,000.
The 34-year-old Ronaldo said he was not "comfortable speaking" about the case, "but when people attack your honor, it is difficult."
He said he was thankful and proud that "once again" his innocence was proven.
Auto racing
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing did an internal review of the opening-lap crash at Pocono Raceway and absolved driver Takuma Sato of causing the accident.
The team said it took the rare step of publicly defending Sato, who has been widely blamed for triggering a five-car accident that altered the championship race, because its review of the onboard data and camera showed he was not at fault for triggering the five-car accident. Sato was racing three-wide with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi when they crashed headed into the second turn.
Rossi is second in the championship standings, but now trails leader Josef Newgarden by 35 points with three races remaining.
RLL said "the data and video clearly shows that Takuma did not turn down the track into Alexander in this incident and in fact the first steering wheel movement made by Takuma was to the right, as he tried to correct his car after the initial contact."
The team called the incident "part and parcel" of oval racing, particularly with track position so vital.
"It's a racing incident and we as a team wish to publicly state that we stand behind our drivers and have absolute faith in their ability to race and perform at the highest level for RLL," the statement said. "This was a racing incident which unfortunately may have some championship implications."
RLL then noted that Graham Rahal was second in the championship standings until a crash at Pocono in 2015 derailed his title hopes, "so we know the frustration drivers and teams experienced."
Both Sato and Pocono Raceway itself have faced heavy criticism since the Sunday accident. Felix Rosenqvist was taken to a hospital with a headache and back pain after his car sailed into the fence, and Sato's car landed on top of Hunter-Reay. Most drivers blamed Sato for the contact that triggered the crash, but others focused on debatable compatibility between IndyCar and the Pennsylvania 2.5-mile oval.
Justin Wilson was killed when a piece of debris from another car hit him in the head in 2015, and Robert Wickens last year suffered a spinal cord injury when his car went into the fence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.