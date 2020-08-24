OS Projects exhibit features two artists

RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., presents the playful and incisive works of Kristen Bartel and Mary Bergs in "Wondering/Wandering" through Oct. 17.
Deftly manipulating their materials and media in both single works on paper as well as large installations of collaged “situations,” Bartel and Bergs investigate how we interpret and familiarize experiences to form common meaning, particularly when our environments change or do not meet expectations. The artists seek to explore the concept of displacement, either visual or contextual, by repeatedly altering their vocabulary of images and confounding habitual ways of seeing. As a result, the viewer may not initially know where to focus or how to read a work.
Both artists push the boundaries of a familiar visual lexicon while toying with the formula of representation. They mask, add, remove and intersect visual elements in their works, interrupting common representations (like a landscape) and engaging in a kind of visual play. Yet this play is serious, as it strives to better understand our visual thresholds, the nature of our subjective experiences and cultural impulses, and our notions of place as well as self.
Originally from the southwest, Bartel lives and works in Racine where she is an associate professor of art at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Bartel’s work has been recognized and exhibited primarily as a printmaker throughout the United States, with exhibitions and residencies in Canada, Ireland, Portugal and Dubai.
Bergs lives and works at the edge of Benton, Wis. She works in a variety of 2D and 3D media, using materials from nature and culture to create works that cultivate careful examination and appreciation of beauty found in everyday experience. She has participated in solo and group exhibitions regionally and nationally.
Masks are required to enter the gallery and view the exhibit. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment; call 262-800-3564. There is no admission fee.
