 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OS Projects artist to give free talk Jan. 14

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Redemption

"Redemption" by Brian Divis.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., is hosting an artist talk with Brian Divis about his solo exhibition, "In High Regard." The free talk will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, also the last day of the exhibit.

"In High Regard" explores issues surrounding domesticity, gender, reverence and material tradition. The works in the exhibit are constructed from fibrous textiles such as yarn coated with metal and graphite powders. The materials pay homage to the artist’s rural Midwestern background, situated between a loving mother skilled in the craft of sewing and a labor-driven father who worked at the local wire and steel mill.

By combining craft-associated and industrial materials and destabilizing their tactile perceptions, Divis creates surfaces worthy of reverence while complicating the relationship between sculpture, painting, gravity and light. As he transforms the conventional associations and perceptions of his materials and objects, Divis creates new aesthetic frames of reference that foster awareness of the forces at play in the formation of absolutes and stereotypes — advocating for acceptance and empathy over judgement and animosity. The goal, the artist states, is for the objects to emerge with a thick presence that prompts viewers to reconsider their socially constructed beliefs about the things often held in high regard.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News