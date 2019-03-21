32119-CARLOS-MUG.jpg

Orlando Carlos, 2100 block of Lawn St., Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

