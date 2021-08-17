 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Origins of Hip Hop 9 brings lovers of hip-hop culture together
0 Comments

Origins of Hip Hop 9 brings lovers of hip-hop culture together

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — Origins of Hip-Hop 9 will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St.

Since its inception in 2012, this all-ages annual event brings lovers of Hip-Hop culture together for an entertaining and educational experience. The goal is to highlight and explore the four major elements of Hip-Hop culture: Breakdancing, graffiti, DJing and MCing.

More than a dozen professional practitioners will gather to showcase these elements, discuss their history and provide a platform for people to participate.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News