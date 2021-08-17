Origins of Hip Hop 9 brings lovers of hip-hop culture together

RACINE — Origins of Hip-Hop 9 will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St.
Since its inception in 2012, this all-ages annual event brings lovers of Hip-Hop culture together for an entertaining and educational experience. The goal is to highlight and explore the four major elements of Hip-Hop culture: Breakdancing, graffiti, DJing and MCing.
More than a dozen professional practitioners will gather to showcase these elements, discuss their history and provide a platform for people to participate.
