 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oriece W. Carothers

  • 0
Oriece Carothers

Oriece W. Carothers, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams, use of a dangerous weapon).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News