Sabrina Ionescu had her 12th career triple double, Ruthy Hebard added 25 points and No. 3 Oregon cruised past Buffalo 102-82 on Sunday at Eugene, Ore.
Ionescu finished with 12 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, the last board coming with 1:24 left to play. Hebard had 13 points in the third quarter as the Ducks (4-0) doubled their halftime lead to 20 points.
All five Oregon starters scored in double figures as Satou Sabally had 20 points, and Maite Cazorla and Erin Boley added 15 each. The Ducks also made 34 of 38 free throws, including runs of 17 and 13 in a row, and held a 35-23 edge in rebounds.
Cierra Dillard led the Bulls (2-1) with 32 points and Courtney Wilkins added 19.
No. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 110, COPPIN STATE 38: Teaira McCowan scored 23 points to lead seven Mississippi State players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Coppin State at Starkville, Miss.
The Bulldogs (4-0) didn't allow a field goal until 8:08 in the second quarter as they jumped out to a 41-6 lead after the first quarter and led 64-16 at the half. The 41 points scored in the opening frame were second most in school history just shy of last week's 42 scored against Lamar in the third quarter.
McCowan played just 19 minutes in the game but still managed to dominante. She was 10 of 12 from the field with six rebounds and five blocked shots. Andra Espnioza-Hunter and Jessika Carter scored 16 each as Carter led the team with eight rebounds.
Chance Graham was high scorer for the Eagles (0-4) with 16 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
No. 9 MARYLAND 85, No. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA 61: Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Channise Lewis had 10 points and a career high 12 assists to lead Maryland to a win over South Carolina at Columbia, S.C.
The Terrapins (4-0) fell behind 18-6 as the Gamecocks blitzed them in the first five minutes. But Maryland then went on a 26-1 run, scoring on 12 of their next 15 possessions.
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 points and Te'a Cooper added 11 for the Gamecocks (2-1).
