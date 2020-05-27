Order will be re-assessed on June 30, if not sooner

Under Forward Racine, city leaders are planning to reassess the status of Racine’s outbreak by June 30. On that date, or on July 1, new rules are expected to be put in place. What the new reality will look like still remains up in the air. Public health leaders and Mayor Cory Mason’s administration are expected to work together to develop the new plan, based on whatever the state of the virus is in Racine at that time.
However, if the situation in the city worsens in the coming weeks, Mason and Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that they will not hesitate to tighten restrictions.
One of the main things health leaders are looking out for is a feared "second wave," in which a quick increase in the number of coronavirus cases arises in the coming weeks and months.
