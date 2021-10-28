Opponents say Wisconsin GOP maps continue gerrymander

Republicans unveiled legislative and congressional maps last week that are largely based on the current districts. Democrats argue those are so unfairly drawn, the new maps should be started from scratch. Democrats and other opponents to the GOP maps want Republicans to consider alternate proposals, including ones drawn the Evers commission.

Evers has said it was would be “unconscionable and insulting” to enact “another set of gerrymandered maps modeled after the same gerrymandered ones we’ve had for a decade.”

The joint legislative hearing Thursday gave the public its first chance to tell lawmakers directly what they think. It comes just days before the Legislature is expected to vote on the maps, which would set political boundary lines for the next 10 years.

That would send the maps to Evers, who has already told Republicans he won’t sign what they’ve put forward. That means the new maps will most likely be drawn by a court.

There are two pending lawsuits over redistricting, one in the Wisconsin Supreme Court and another in federal court. Democrats want federal courts to draw the maps, as was done the past three times Wisconsin was under divided control. Republicans want the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to draw the maps.