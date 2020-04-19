Zurawski: What planet does Vos live on?

Robin Vos states, “It is incredibly safe to go out.” What planet does he live on? Not only did him and Scott Fitzgerald risk the health and safety of all the people standing in long lines to vote but also all the poll workers. If he can’t figure out there is a big difference between voting in Burlington and Madison or Milwaukee, he has a problem.

When all the hospitals and emergency workers need PPE and masks where did the poll workers get them? All Vos and Fitzgerald want to do is buck everything Gov. Evers wants to do. They wouldn’t even consider a special session for any new gun legislation but they certainly could call one to limit Gov. Evers powers to suit themselves. Vos, Fitzgerald and Trump have got to go.