Zurawski: Vulnerable seniors and COVID-19

Over and over again on TV and newspapers it mentions that seniors over 70 are the most vulnerable to contract COVID-19. Never do they mention any help to get testing. There's portable testing set up in Festival's parking lot, but the seniors do not drive and have other health issues such as walkers, wheelchairs and electric carts. No way can they get in lines for 2-3 hours.

I did contact the Racine Health Department nurse if there was any plans to provide testing for vulnerable seniors. The answer was no with no plans in the future. We live at the Lake Oaks Senior Apartments with 170 units with 200 plus residence. Portable testing could be set up in one parking lot to provide testing for the most vulnerable. This should include all other large senior apartments and assisted living.

Let's not have the same as New York nursing homes with outrageously high number of deaths. We have been lucky at the Lake Oaks with zero cases of COVID-19. We're blessed by the Good Lord. We feel like the vulnerable seniors are getting kicked to the curb.