Zurawski: Thoughts on book bans

A few thoughts about book banning.

I think if you are banning books because of bad language and violence, you also ban TV video games and music award shows.

There is very little on television prime time that is appropriate for young viewers. Young viewers are subject to all kinds of violence, nudity and language everyday. The shows that are supposedly family-oriented have children being disrespectful to adults. And, also speaking to their spouses and friends in a disrespectful way.

The music award shows that kids like to watch shows these "music stars" can barely say a sentence without the f-bomb, let alone women appearing with as little clothes as possible.

Our highly educated government leaders, lawyers, doctors, as well as parents, freely use foul language around children.

So, I think before books are banned, maybe we should look at our everyday words and actions first.

Christine Zurawski, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0