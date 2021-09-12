Zurawski: Men have no business making these decisions

Just wondering why my freedom to not wear a mask or be vaccinated violates my freedom. How is that different than whether I choose to have an unwanted pregnancy not violate my freedom?
Is the Texas government providing free birth control?
Is the Texas government willing to track down the fathers of these babies and insist on child support? You do know it takes two to tangle to create a life. But it seems only women are responsible and thus have to raise an unwanted child with no support. Think about it!
Men have no business making these decisions for women!
Chris Zurawski, Racine