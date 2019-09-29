{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing on behalf of the Visioning Greater Racine WAVE TEAM of Environmental Sustainability. We are so pleased to see that Joey's Yardarm has a big sign that invites guests to bring their own containers for leftover food.

One of the goals of our WAVE Team is Styrofoam Elimination. The committee is planning to work with restaurants to curtail/stop the use of Styrofoam for carry out and leftover food. We are hoping to encourage customers to learn the habit of bringing their own leftover containers to restaurants and hopefully carry cloth bags everywhere so we can limit the use of plastic.

Congratulations to Joey's Yardarm for their delicious food and teaming with our committee and proudly displaying a poster and asking if you brought your own container for leftover food!

Marybeth Zuhlke, Racine

