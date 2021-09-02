Zuhlke: Thank you, Culver's and Kiwanis

The motto ... Welcome to Delicious needs to be changed to Welcome to Delicious and Kindness.

Culver's donated their truck and enough delicious frozen custard for our crowd of community citizens who came to hear the Sweet Sheiks play for Music in Island Park presented by the Root River Council on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

West Racine Kiwanis Club provided sponsorship and support and people attending brought lots of nonperishable food donations for the Racine County Food Bank.

The performance got underway at 5 p.m. with a song and welcome from Mrs. Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary and then the band played at about 6 p.m. People started enjoying the delicious ice cream provided by Culver's. Then it started to drizzle. Mary from Culver's and her helper moved their canopy over the band so the music played on for another half hour.

What a thoughtful kind gesture! It showed true community spirit and that how we are all better together.

It was wonderful to see the crowd applaud this team effort and sharing the beauty of outdoors in Island Park along the Root River.

Thank you to everyone for making this event a true success. Hope to see you all next year.

Marybeth Zuhlke, Racine

