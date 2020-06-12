Zorko: Voter suppression
Zorko: Voter suppression

Donald Trump is worried about mail-in voting, as are Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans.

The Republicans had been trying to have voter suppression for many years by changing voter hours, eliminating voting stations, changing the way ID is used, etc.

Trump is worried because they will not be able to suppress the vote like they normally have. Also, they have to get rid of the electoral collage; these few people should not be able to override the wishes of the majority of voters, i.e. the popular vote. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million more than Trump.

Leon Zorko, Union Grove

