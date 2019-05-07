KR will have to be reworked now or in the next five to 10 years with or without Foxconn. I understand how people feel now, but how can you stop progress?
Does KR really need to be reworked? Take a look at the roads eastbound from the stateline east of 94. Highway 165, four lanes. County C, two lanes, trucks prohibited. C goes into Pleasant Prairie. Highway 50, four lanes. Highway 158, four lanes for about two miles, then two lanes for about three miles, then four lanes into Kenosha. Highway 142 or S east of 94 is two lanes now, and will be four lanes in the next couple of years. They are already buying land and tearing down houses.
Somers Road or E, two lanes goes into Somers and past Shoreland Lutheran High School. Highway 11, four lanes. Highway 20, four lanes. Highway K, two lanes now. Highway G, two lanes. Seven mile road, two lanes.
With all the business that have been built upon the four-lane roads and population growing, you need more roads of the eight-to-14-lane overheads over both railroads. Highway 142 or S and 11 have one over railroad. Have none of you ever had to wait for trains on 142 or S and see 30 to 40 cars waiting for the train, you sure would like an overhead.
In five or 10 years from now, how much more will it cost to rework KR?
Larry Zirbel
Union Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.