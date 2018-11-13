Last month I had the misfortune of experiencing cardiac arrest. I had the good fortune of having it happen at Ascension All Saints hospital on Wisconsin Avenue. I was further blessed to have Cory Martin, one of the Ascension employees, coincidentally near me when this event happened. He was able to summon others which resulted in my life being saved. I had people from the business relations office, the pharmacy, the counseling center and the family clinic rush in to help revive me.
I have no memory of these events, nor the subsequent transport to the Spring Street main hospital. After being brought to the ER my mental faculties started to slowly return thanks in part to the good medical care I received. My first memories were of confusion about my surroundings, but also the comfort of soon hearing the familiar voices of my dear family nearby.
I subsequently received great care from the variety of nurses, doctors, therapists, nurse practitioners and other hospital staff, leading to my discharge from the hospital after two weeks. I am now on the road to recovery. All of this would not have been possible without the heroic efforts of those on the scene when I went down. Their quick response not only saved my life, but I believe helped prevent any brain damage. A simple thank you is hardly sufficient. May God bless all of the wonderful staff at Ascension.
Scott Zierten, Racine
