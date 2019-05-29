I am a resident of Gifford Woods subdivision, and I would like to say that not all residents in our neighborhood were aware of our agreement with the HOA's decision to seek legal advice or contact the school about use of the sidewalk. I have lived here for 20 years and this has never been an issue until now. To be fair, traffic has increased due to expansion of the school, and I do not live near the front of the subdivision.
Some residents also welcome the track team to practice and run through the neighborhood. It is nice to see kids participate in something positive. One would expect to see these things when living next to a school. Gifford Woods is not a gated community. As long as children and parents remain respectful of people's property, that is what is important.
To The Journal Times, with all that is going on in the world, this is front page news? Let's focus on positive things that are happening, there is enough negativity to go around these days without adding to it.
Wendy Zierk
Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.