I am a resident of Gifford Woods subdivision, and I would like to say that not all residents in our neighborhood were aware of our agreement with the HOA's decision to seek legal advice or contact the school about use of the sidewalk. I have lived here for 20 years and this has never been an issue until now. To be fair, traffic has increased due to expansion of the school, and I do not live near the front of the subdivision.

Some residents also welcome the track team to practice and run through the neighborhood. It is nice to see kids participate in something positive. One would expect to see these things when living next to a school. Gifford Woods is not a gated community. As long as children and parents remain respectful of people's property, that is what is important.

To The Journal Times, with all that is going on in the world, this is front page news? Let's focus on positive things that are happening, there is enough negativity to go around these days without adding to it.

Wendy Zierk

Caledonia

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments