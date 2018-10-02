Judge Kavanaugh’s demeanor and lack of candor during his testimony raises doubt on his ability to act impartially in many cases that would be brought to the Supreme Court.
This hearing was held to discover information on an alleged sexual assault. The morning session was relatively professional. The afternoon session became very undisciplined. Any improprieties regarding Democratic delay tactics asserted by Republican senators is a separate story and should be a stand-alone investigation.
Any judgments toward Judge Kavanaugh or Dr. Ford related to the accusation of sexual assault cannot be honestly passed without further investigation. Someone committed perjury. I would like to know who. I would urge senators to vote no on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination due to his lack of candor in both hearings and his contempt for the Thursday hearing and his out of control demeanor in the Thursday hearing.
Kurt Zemke, Rice Lake
