The city will be raising the rent on Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots to an unreasonable amount for a nonprofit organization. Toys for Tots needs a much larger space to work from anyway. With so many empty stores in Racine, why not just let Toys for Tots use some of that space until the space is sold. I think of all the empty buildings near the mall. What a waste of space. Why not just donate the space to Toys for Tots?