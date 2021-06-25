Zablotney: Use tax funds to end lead poisoning

Recently, there has been a great amount of publicity and rhetoric about the billions of dollars in surplus revenue available to the State of Wisconsin and what to do with it.

Given the many needs in our state, it would seem foolish and short-sighted to provide tax refunds while leaving many significant needs unfunded or under-funded.

Tax refunds would go primarily to people who already have a personal money surplus, since they are the group paying the most taxes.

Since the state budget committee is working on finalizing it's budget proposal, addressing these needs is urgent!

Among the many needs in our state, I believe one of the most critical is for the lead abatement program.

Lead poisoning is preventable, but if left in place, is devastating for our children and causes horribly expensive consequences including medical treatments, special education programs, increased crime rates and juvenile delinquency.