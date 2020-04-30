Zablotney: Disappointed in Schmaling's decision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although I appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Christopher Schmaling of the Racine County Sheriff's Office, I was disappointed to see his editorial and proclamation that he is unwilling to assist with the Safer at Home initiative as outlined by Gov. Evers. His belief that the extension of the Safer at Home restrictions is a violation of our U.S. Constitutional rights sounds like a legal decision that he is not qualified to make. My understanding is that his background is in law enforcement and not in law.

Using his position as sheriff as a platform to express this political position oversteps his position. Certainly, he is entitled to his own personal opinion, but that should be presented outside of his elected position.

Perhaps he is interested in taking a political stance and thwarting the efforts of our governor much as Robin Vos and the Republican Party have attempted. However, while presenting himself as the county sheriff, I would ask that he limit his efforts to law enforcement which he has performed admirably. Please leave legal interpretation to our legal system and politics to our politicians.

David Zablotney, Franksville

