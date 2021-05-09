 Skip to main content
Zablotney: Ban gerrymandering
Gerrymandering of Wisconsin's legislative districts is the most significant issue facing our state at this time. It has caused a misrepresentation of our population and works against the voters' wishes. Furthermore, it has led to a paralysis of our state government.

Gerrymandering is wrong, whether republicans or democrats are doing it!

Sen. Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) and Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa) have introduced two bills, SB288 and AB303, to give us a fair, independent and nonpartisan way to accomplish redistricting.

Their bills are co-sponsored by five republicans: Rep. Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay), Rep. Jeffrey Mursau (R-Crivitz), Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville), Rep Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) and Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City).

This bipartisan support is not surprising as a Marquette Law School poll in January 2019 revealed that 72% of Wisconsinites want to ban gerrymandering which includes 63% of republicans and 76% of independents.

This is frustrating and infuriating to see elected officials, from whatever party, rigging the district maps to keep themselves in power while preventing a fair and level playing field.

Let's solve this problem once and for all and pass these bills to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin!

David Zablotney, Franksville

