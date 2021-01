Make good choices

Why are we allowing ourselves to be drawn into another Civil War?

Death and destruction are not protests. They are prolonging of anger causing these wrongs to grow out of proportion.

We don’t need to continue to allow selfishness to disrupt the lives of our families and friends. Better behavior choices can be made to preserve our progress toward a fearless daily life. Let’s share those good choices.

Nancy Zabler,

Mount Pleasant

