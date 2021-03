Last week at the Conservative Political Action Committee (C-PAC) Convention, a golden life-size statue/idol of former President Trump was unveiled to his admirers. My thoughts went immediately to the story of the Israelites, who were growing impatient waiting for Moses to come down from the mountain. Some followers talked a great many Israelites into making a golden calf idol. We all know the end of that story as Moses appeared with the Ten Commandments. Trumpism is a cult.