Younk: This country belongs to all of us

I have been very worried this month that our democracy is in peril. Maybe I have taken it for granted, but not anymore. Trump has been poisoning our democracy for five years. When Trump hijacked the Republican Party, he changed the landscape. Republicans went mute, no matter what Trump said or did. Now that he has lost the election, he has filed numerous lawsuits wanting states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, to throw out thousands of votes.

This week, Trump, and 18 AG's, as well as over 120 Republicans from the House of Representatives filed a suit with the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn the election. Yesterday it was thrown out by the court lacking merit. When I was growing up in a small town my dear parents were proud Republicans. Today, if they were alive, they would never recognize this party. Grabbing power is all they seem to know. Representatives swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States. They are not doing that.

Trumpism has become a cult. There is a difference between a religion and a cult. In a religion, the savior dies for his people. In a cult, the people die for the leader.

We can only wonder what Trump will do in these next 40 days before the inauguration.

We must never take our democracy for granted. An autocratic president is poison to our democracy.