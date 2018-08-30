Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Recently, we took our two grandsons who were visiting us from out of town to the Sc Johnson Aquatic Center located at Pritchard Park. What a beautiful facility for our community! SC Johnson left no stone unturned in designing this magnificent waterpark. The YMCA is doing a great job in managing the center. We just had such an awesome day. 

Thank you to SC Johnson for making this facility a reality. Also, thank you to all the lifeguards for keeping the kids safe. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

David and Dianne Younk

Racine

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments