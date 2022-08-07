Younk: Stop the madness

The taxpayers of Wisconsin continue to pay for Judge Gableman's support of the big lie.
We are close to spending $1,000,000 as he tries to find fraud in the 2020 election, which has been disproved at every turn. Rep. Vos doesn't seem to be able to shut it down. When will this come to an end?
As long as Donald Trump pressures these people, we think it won't end. Trump's grip on the Republican Party is firm.
Just Saturday at a rally, Trump again said that he won the election.
Please call Rep. Vos and tell him to put a stop to this grift. Madison's number is 1-608-266-9171.
Dianne and David Younk, Racine