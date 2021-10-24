Younk: Stop the madness Downtown

Here we go again, two-way streets replacing perfectly good one-way streets.
Toole Design of Silver Spring, Maryland, recommends improvements for traffic flow:
- Change to two-way streets; not necessary.
- Narrow Main Street to only two lanes; insane, this would be a traffic nightmare, think about it.
- Elimination of traffic lights; bringing us back to the 1920s.
- Redesign of Monument Square to give it more of a plaza feel; Mr. Lockwood of Toole Design this is what's here right now. It's a downtown asset; don't mess it up.
Racine's City Council needs to re-examine what's best for Downtown and its citizens, business owners, visitors and taxpayers who have to pay the bill.
If the goal is to improve circulation, you failed; it's the end of Downtown as we knew it.
John Younk, Racine