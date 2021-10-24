 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Younk: Stop the madness Downtown
0 Comments

Younk: Stop the madness Downtown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here we go again, two-way streets replacing perfectly good one-way streets.

Toole Design of Silver Spring, Maryland, recommends improvements for traffic flow:

  • Change to two-way streets; not necessary.
  • Narrow Main Street to only two lanes; insane, this would be a traffic nightmare, think about it.
  • Elimination of traffic lights; bringing us back to the 1920s.
  • Redesign of Monument Square to give it more of a plaza feel; Mr. Lockwood of Toole Design this is what's here right now. It's a downtown asset; don't mess it up.

Racine's City Council needs to re-examine what's best for Downtown and its citizens, business owners, visitors and taxpayers who have to pay the bill.

If the goal is to improve circulation, you failed; it's the end of Downtown as we knew it.

John Younk, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Lehman: Power and corruption

The 19th Century British historian Lord Acton must have known that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was coming. His ”power tends to corrup…

Letters

Bagley: We all are responsible

Wisconsin is number one in: Most NFL titles, most people who binge drink, number of milk goats, cranberry production, cheese production and mi…

Letters

Hugasian: Allocation of funds

So the $500,000 given to the people of the city was spent to create a job? Couldn't our fine leaders find a better way to allocate the funds? …

Letters

Albert: Stop the destruction

Chief Hitler propagandist Joseph Goebbels infamously taught that continually repeating a big lie will lead people to believe it to be true. Po…

Letters

Putra: Dig deeper

When Trump, Vos, Degroot, Walker and Terry Gou had the shovels in their hands for the groundbreaking of Foxconn, they should have dug down 6 m…

Letters

Heieren: To those in authority

This goes out to all of you in position of authority. You have a chance to make a difference in a positive way or you can make others miserabl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News