Younk: Preserve democracy

I had a letter written on another subject, but then Tucker Carlson of Fox News took its place.

He is bombastic and incendiary, when he speaks of our country, the President, Jan. 6, Covid, etc. He can lie every night on his show, and spread his propaganda, because of the Freedom of Speech which he enjoys in our country.

He is always complimentary of Putin, and he knows it plays well on Russian television.

Wouldn't it be interesting if he moved to Russia? He would find out very soon what happens to people like him who disagree with the government or Putin. We know they are imprisoned, tortured and maybe poisoned mysteriously.

There are people in this country that want to destroy our democracy. Tucker is doing this on Fox News. If anything, you take from this letter, I implore you to get your news from several sources. Preserving our democracy depends on that.

Dianne M. Younk, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0