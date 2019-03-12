Keep fees at 2018 level for years to come. Our city leaders don't have a clue that the parks, like Pershing Park, are all about being used by the good people of Racine when events are scheduled. Nobody is going to pay these outrageous fees. Why would you raise the fees 50 percent? I don't want to hear how other city fees compare to Racine. The goal for city leaders should be promotion and enjoyment of Park and Cultural Services, not how much money is made.
Salmon-A-Rama has been a good event leader, brings families, children and adults to view fish, bands and brings out of towners to Racine. These expenses are huge. That's why they left Festival Hall.
Pershing Park is a plot of land that sits unused year after year. The City and the Parks Department have a crew that already maintains the property. No additional resources are needed.
Let's enjoy our beautiful lakefront. It's a no-brainer.
John Young, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.